Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #public firm #asset sales

Public firms to sell 14.5 tln won worth of assets by 2027

16:00 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- State-run companies will sell assets worth 14.5 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) by 2027 in line with efforts to improve their fiscal health, the finance ministry said Friday.

The asset sale plan includes selling off property assets worth 11.6 trillion won owned by 124 organizations, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

They will raise another 700 billion won by selling non-essential assets, including golf club memberships, ships and automobiles, the ministry added.

The move came in line with the government's efforts to reduce the swelling debts.

Public firms to sell 14.5 tln won worth of assets by 2027 - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK