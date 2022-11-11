Go to Contents
Intelligence officer at Yongsan Police Station found dead

14:16 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonahp) -- An intelligence officer at Yongsan Police Station was found dead Friday while under an investigation in connection with the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

The Yongsan Police Station along with the fire station and the ward office in the district have been under an investigation over suspicions they failed to promptly respond to the crowd crush that killed at least 156 people on Oct. 29.

