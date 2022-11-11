S. Korea's top nuclear envoy discusses N. Korea issue with foreign envoys
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy met a group of foreign ambassadors on Friday to discuss ways to tackle North Korea's cyber threats and other pending issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to the foreign ministry.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held the roundtable meeting with members of the Korean Peninsula Club, a consultative channel of the ministry and 20 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul that double as top envoys to North Korea.
During the meeting, Kim pointed out that Pyongyang has recently staged military provocations at an "unprecedented frequency, scale and range" and poses a serious threat to the region and the international community, the ministry said in a press release.
He also urged the member countries to step up efforts against the North's illegal cyber activities that finance its nuclear weapons and missile program, it added.
Sixteen envoys among the 20 countries attended Friday's meeting and agreed to cooperate closely with the South Korean government to respond to threats from Pyongyang, according to the ministry.
In 2014, the ministry launched the club in a bid to boost cooperation with the international community on the North Korea issue and pool ideas on bringing lasting peace to the peninsula. The ministry last held such a meeting in June this year.
