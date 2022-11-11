Go to Contents
Court OKs extradition of 'suitcase' murder suspect to New Zealand

15:08 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday approved the extradition of a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand in August.

The Seoul High Court made the decision, and the woman, known as a South Korean-born New Zealand citizen in her 40s, is said to have consented to her extradition to the South Pacific nation.

She was arrested in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in mid-September after local police had tracked her down at the request of New Zealand police.

The remains of the two children believed to have been killed in 2018 at ages 7 and 10, respectively, were found on Aug. 11 in suitcases bought by a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, at an auction.

New Zealand police then launched a manhunt after presuming the woman as the mother of the two children and the murder suspect.

The woman is said to have acquired New Zealand nationality after her immigration and fled to South Korea after her alleged crimes.

This file photo taken Sept. 15, 2022, shows a South Korean-born New Zealand woman wanted by the country's police as a murder suspect. (Yonhap)

