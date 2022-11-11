Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea launched one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an area in or around Sukchon, South Pyongan Province, at around 3:31 p.m.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's military denies U.S. accusation it supplied weapons to Russia
SEOUL -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it has never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, accusing the United States of spreading "groundless" rumors aimed at tarnishing its image.
In a statement issued by the vice director of the Military Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of National Defence the previous day, Pyongyang warned Washington against "persistently" coming up with such a "plot-breeding story."
------------
N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of recent missile launches: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday voiced "strong regret" that the head of the United Nations has denounced Pyongyang's recent barrage of missiles, according to its state media.
Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement "strongly" condemning the North's missile launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and urged the reclusive country to immediately cease provocations.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea's military said Monday it will take "sustained, resolute and overwhelming" practical military measures in response to joint military drills of South Korea and the United States amid speculation that Pyongyang may carry out another nuclear test just before or after the U.S. midterm elections this week.
In a "report" carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) also said it conducted a four-day "military operations" last week against the allies' Vigilant Storm exercise, claiming to have fired two strategic missiles just 80 kilometers off the southeastern coast of Ulsan.
