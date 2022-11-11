Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to return body of presumed N. Korean found near border river in July: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea has tried to notify North Korea of its plan to return the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near the inter-Korean border in July, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.
The body was discovered around the Imjin River on July 23 and related investigations showed that she is believed to be a North Korean, according to the ministry.
Unification minister says law banning sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets unconstitutional
SEOUL -- The law banning the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea is unconstitutional and restricts the freedom of expression and political activities, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has said in an opinion submitted to the Constitutional Court.
Kwon recently submitted the opinion for the court's constitutionality review of the so-called anti-North Korea leaflet prohibition law, initiated at the request of 27 civic groups, according to the Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea, which is also one of the petitioners.
