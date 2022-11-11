Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Nov. 7 -- N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.

S. Korea's military kicks off 4-day Taegeuk drills

8 -- N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of recent missile launches: state media

N. Korea's military denies U.S. accusation it supplied weapons to Russia

U.S. imposes sanctions on two individuals for aiding N. Korea's weapons program

9 -- N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military

10 -- Unification minister says law banning sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets unconstitutional

11 -- S. Korea seeks to return body of presumed N. Korean found near border river in July: ministry
