Netmarble turns to loss in Q3
15:49 November 11, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 277.5 billion won (US$210.5 million), turning from a profit of 35.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 38 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 26.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 694.4 billion won.
The loss was 419.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword