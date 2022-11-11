Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Netmarble

Netmarble turns to loss in Q3

15:49 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 277.5 billion won (US$210.5 million), turning from a profit of 35.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 38 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 26.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 694.4 billion won.

The loss was 419.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK