(LEAD) Yoon unveils S. Korea's strategy for free, peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific

"Peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region is directly connected to our survival and prosperity," he said during a South Korea-ASEAN summit, describing the Indo-Pacific as a region where 65 percent of the world's population lives, accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's gross domestic product and through which half of the world's cargo travels. "I plan to create a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region through solidarity and cooperation with ASEAN and other major nations."

