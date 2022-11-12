Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yongsan Police Station officer investigated over deleting Itaewon crowd crush file found dead (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Project for new town in Gimpo in the pipeline (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo to meet over N. Korean nuclear issues (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gimpo new town to have 46,000 new homes; Subway Line 5 to be extended (Segye Times)
-- Monetary provision for families of Sewol ferry victims partly used in pro-Pyongyang education (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI, won soar on signs of slowing U.S. inflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Elderly workers flock to public services to survive (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon seeks 'change in peace' ahead of ASEAN (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won surges 59 won; king dollar slows (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Science ministry upset over finance ministry's proposed budget cut (Korea Economic Daily)
