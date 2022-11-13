Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
By Lee Haye-ah
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee briefly reunited with U.S. President Joe Biden at a gala dinner for world leaders in Phnom Penh the previous day, the presidential office said Sunday.
Yoon and Kim "met with U.S. President Joe Biden who entered the venue shortly after they arrived and happily exchanged greetings," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a written briefing. "President Yoon and President Biden caught up with each other and fondly posed for photos."
The couple also happily exchanged greetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, Lee said.
The leaders are in Cambodia to attend regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. On Sunday, Yoon, Biden and Kishida are scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral summits on the event's sidelines.
