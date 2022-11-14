Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N.K., share missile data in real time (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. says military, security presence will intensify if N. Korea continues provocations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to share missile data in real time, bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan adopt joint statement of 'comprehensive nature' for first time, agree to launch dialogue on economic security (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul Nat'l University is top university in S. Korea for 7th straight year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea in first joint statement (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea on paper (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Companies suffer as adjustments to 52-hour workweek delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to launch trilateral dialogue on economic security (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Biden and Kishida discuss North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon puts focus on economic, security ties at ASEAN summit (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N.K. (Korea Times)
