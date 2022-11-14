Go to Contents
Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 158

07:38 November 14, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The death toll from the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood rose by one to 158, authorities said Monday.

The additional victim is a South Korean woman in her 20s, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

A total of 132 South Koreans and 26 foreigners were killed during the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 29.

Funeral procedures for 130 South Koreans have been completed and the bodies of 24 foreign nationals have been sent to their home countries, it said.

Out of the 196 people injured, 10 are still being treated at hospitals, the authorities said.

Flowers are placed at the site of the crowd collapse in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Nov. 13, 2022. (Yonhap)


(END)

