Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched the all-new Grandeur sedan in the domestic market to strengthen its product lineup.
The new Grandeur comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine, a 2.5 gasoline engine, a 3.5 gasoline engine or a 3.5 liquefied petroleum gas engine, the company said in a statement.
It is equipped with 10 air bags and safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, highway driving assist, reverse parking collision avoidance and remote smart parking assist systems, it said.
The new model adopts Hyundai's next-generation design direction, Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
It is priced at 37 million won to 46 million won (US$28,000-$35,000).
Hyundai first placed the Grandeur sedan in the local market in 1986 and it has long been accepted as the carmaker's representative model.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)