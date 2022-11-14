Hyundai signs MOU for mobility partnership in Indonesia's capital relocation project
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has signed an initial pact with Indonesia for an air mobility partnership in the Southeast Asian country's capital relocation project.
The South Korean carmaker signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Nusantara Capital City Authority, fully in charge of the relocation project, to establish the "smart mobility system" in the new capital city of Nusantara, the company said in a statement.
The relocation is aimed at easing demographic pressures in Jakarta, which has suffered traffic congestion and pollution and now faces climate pressures from rising sea levels.
The Indonesian government plans to complete the first phase of the new capital city development by 2024.
Under the MOU, Hyundai Motor Group will set up plans to initially test advanced air mobility (AAM) solutions and then come up with an integrated mobility plan that links land transportation and aviation in Nusantara, the statement said.
AAM appears to be an ideal next-generation mobility solution for Indonesia, which has more than 18,000 islands within its borders. AAM includes electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
Through its wholly owned U.S. unit, Supernal, Hyundai Motor Group aims to commercialize the eVOTL aircraft in the United States in 2028.
