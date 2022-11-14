CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 6.9 pct to 225.8 bln won
16:09 November 14, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 225.8 billion won (US$170.3 million), up 6.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 11.8 percent on-year to 484.2 billion won. Revenue increased 16.9 percent to 8.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keyword