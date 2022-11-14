Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #suitcase murder suspect #extradition

Justice minister orders extradition of 'suitcase' murder suspect to New Zealand

17:02 November 14, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's justice minister on Monday ordered the extradition of a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand in August, the ministry said.

The order issued by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to the Seoul High Prosecutors Office came after the Seoul High Court approved the extradition of the 42-year-old woman, a South Korean-born New Zealand citizen, last Friday, the ministry said.

It said the woman and evidence seized from her will be handed over to New Zealand in less than 30 days after consultations with the court and the South Pacific nation's authorities.

She was arrested in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in mid-September after local police had tracked her down at the request of New Zealand police.

The remains of the two children believed to have been killed in 2018 at ages 7 and 10, respectively, were found on Aug. 11 in suitcases bought by a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, at an auction. New Zealand police then launched a manhunt after presuming the woman as the mother of the two children and the murder suspect.

This file photo taken Sept. 15, 2022, shows a South Korean-born New Zealand woman wanted by the country's police as a murder suspect. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK