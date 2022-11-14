Go to Contents
Antitrust regulator probes food delivery apps over commission fees

18:04 November 14, 2022

SEJONG, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has begun investigating three major food delivery apps for possible collusion in adjusting commission fees, according to an industry source on Monday.

The FTC sent investigators to Woowa Brothers, owner of Baedal Minjok, Yogiyo app and Coupang Eats, the food delivery arm of e-commerce leader Coupang, to probe the case, the source said.

An official at the FTC declined to comment on the investigation.

In December 2019, German online food delivery service Delivery Hero acquired Woowa Brothers for $4 billion.

Antitrust regulator probes food delivery apps over commission fees - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

