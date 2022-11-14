Former special counsel indicted for alleged graft
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday indicted a former special counsel, who was responsible for investigating a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, on allegations of graft.
Former special counsel Park Young-soo has been under investigation following allegations that he accepted a Porsche rental car and seafood from a man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman.
The man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman was also indicted, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
Park had investigated the scandal surrounding the former president for over four years.
