(World Cup) S. Korean team hotel rooms personalized with player posters, shirts
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- From the entrance and the lobby to hallways and rooms, there will be no mistaking Team Korea's hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Monday released photos of Le Meridien City Center, Doha, the national team's official hotel during the big tournament.
For South Korea, 18 of 26 players arrived in Doha early Monday, to be joined by eight players flying in from across Europe over the next few days.
Those players were greeted with the giant white letters "KOREA," against a red background on a banner hanging above the entrance to the hotel.
The doors for the players' rooms have been adorned with miniature national team shirts for each player. Inside every room hangs a poster for each player above his bed.
The walls of the corridors leading to the cafeteria and treatment room have been covered with posters showing South Korea's results from their previous World Cup appearances and from the 10 matches in the final Asian qualification round for this year's tournament.
The KFA said it had only decorated players' rooms at previous World Cups but decided to rework other parts of the team hotel this time "to instill confidence in the players and get them fired up for the World Cup."
The World Cup kicks off Sunday with a match between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador. South Korea's first Group H match is Nov. 24 against Uruguay. They will later play Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.
All three South Korean matches will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)