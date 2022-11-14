Go to Contents
(World Cup) S. Korean team hotel rooms personalized with player posters, shirts

19:50 November 14, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- From the entrance and the lobby to hallways and rooms, there will be no mistaking Team Korea's hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association on Nov. 14, 2022, shows the entrance to Le Meridien City Center, Doha, the official hotel for South Korea during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Monday released photos of Le Meridien City Center, Doha, the national team's official hotel during the big tournament.

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association on Nov. 14, 2022, shows miniature shirts hung on the doors for South Korean players' rooms at Le Meridien City Center, Doha, their official hotel during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

For South Korea, 18 of 26 players arrived in Doha early Monday, to be joined by eight players flying in from across Europe over the next few days.

Those players were greeted with the giant white letters "KOREA," against a red background on a banner hanging above the entrance to the hotel.

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association on Nov. 14, 2022, shows the poster for the South Korean captain Son Heung-min hung inside his room at Le Meridien City Center, Doha, the official hotel for South Korea during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The doors for the players' rooms have been adorned with miniature national team shirts for each player. Inside every room hangs a poster for each player above his bed.

The walls of the corridors leading to the cafeteria and treatment room have been covered with posters showing South Korea's results from their previous World Cup appearances and from the 10 matches in the final Asian qualification round for this year's tournament.

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association on Nov. 14, 2022, shows posters showing South Korea's results from previous FIFA World Cups on the corridors inside Le Meridien City Center, Doha, the official hotel for South Korea during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The KFA said it had only decorated players' rooms at previous World Cups but decided to rework other parts of the team hotel this time "to instill confidence in the players and get them fired up for the World Cup."

The World Cup kicks off Sunday with a match between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador. South Korea's first Group H match is Nov. 24 against Uruguay. They will later play Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.

All three South Korean matches will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha.

This photo provided by the Korea Football Association on Nov. 14, 2022, shows posters showing South Korea's results from the final Asian qualification round for this year's FIFA World Cup on the corridors inside Le Meridien City Center, Doha, the official hotel for South Korea during the World Cup in Qatar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

