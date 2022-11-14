U.N. rapporteur on Myanmar to visit S. Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, will make a visit to South Korea this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
Andrews will arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for a five-day visit, marking his first visit to South Korea, according to the ministry.
During the visit, Andrews will meet with officials from the foreign and justice ministries as well as representatives from civic groups, the ministry said.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since its military junta's coup in 2021.
South Korea has called for Myanmar people's freedom of assembly and freedom of expression and urged the military junta to refrain from excessive and unnecessary violence against the protesters.
