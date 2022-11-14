(World Cup) Young midfielder trying to get better every day
DOHA, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- RCD Mallorca midfielder Lee Kang-in has heard talk about how much he has improved of late. But the 21-year-old isn't so sure he has changed all that much.
"I know people have talked about changes to my game, but I've always been the same player," Lee told reporters on Monday before South Korea's first training session in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Lee is the youngest member of the 26-man squad.
"I've always done my best in every moment, and I am still trying to be better than the day before," Lee continued. "No matter what the situation, I've always tried to do my best."
Lee's status for the big tournament had been uncertain at best in the weeks leading up to head coach Paulo Bento's announcement last Saturday. Lee had last played for South Korea in March 2021. He received his long-awaited callup in September this year but did not play in either of South Korea's two friendlies then. The usually polite South Korean supporters even booed Bento for keeping Lee, one of South Korea's most popular football players, on the bench. Bento had never given specific reasons for benching Lee, other than saying it was a strategic decision.
But in explaining his selection of Lee for the World Cup, Bento noted that the youngster "has improved certain things. His strong point is technical quality."
"I was so happy to get the opportunity to play in the World Cup," Lee said. "This is the competition that every player wants to play. I really wanted to come here."
Lee said even as he seemingly remained in Bento's doghouse, his confidence in his own game never wavered.
"I said in a Spanish interview before the season that I believed coach Bento would pick me if I put on a great performance leading into the World Cup," Lee said. "My confidence is running high because I've been getting consistent action with my club. I think the coach saw something positive from that."
Lee, who has two goals and three assists for his La Liga club this season, said playing in the top Spanish league has been an eye-opening experience. A few players for South Korea' Group H opponents, Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal, play their club football in Spain, too.
"They are all great players and we have to be prepared in every aspect," Lee said. "Veteran players are really quick on their feet and make good decisions."
