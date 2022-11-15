1995 -- Former President Roh Tae-woo is detained on corruption charges over his role in a 1979 military coup and in the 1980 massacre of pro-democracy protestors in Gwangju, 268 kilometers south of Seoul. Roh, who became president via the 1988 election that followed democratic reforms, was convicted in 1996 and pardoned in 1997 after a decision by then President Kim Young-sam and then President-elect Kim Dae-jung.

