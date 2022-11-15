Ko Jin-young drops to No. 4 in women's golf rankings; No S. Korean in top 3 for 1st time in 5 yrs

Nelly Korda of the United States climbed three places to return to No. 1 for the first time since Jan. 24 this year, on the strength of her win at the Pelican Women's Championship last week. Thai rookie sensation Atthaya Thitikul fell to No. 2, as her reign at the top ended after two weeks. Korean-born Kiwi Lydia Ko stayed at No. 3.

