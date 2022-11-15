(LEAD) PM to attend APEC summit in Bangkok
(ATTN: ADDS PM's remarks in paras 5-7; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Bangkok later this week to attend an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Han's office said Tuesday.
Han will leave for Bangkok on Thursday for the APEC summit, which is slated for Friday and Saturday, the office said in a statement.
During the summit, Han is expected to discuss measures to strengthen trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sustainable growth, it said.
On the sidelines of the summit, Han is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, according to the statement.
Han told reporters that leaders of the Asia Pacific region are expected to chart a path toward establishing a free trade organization during the two-day gathering.
"So far, there have been discussions on creating a free trade organization involving all 21 APEC member states, but there has been no progress due to COVID-19," Han said.
Most APEC members have supported the establishment of an "open trade, investment organization," Han said.
Han will "emphasize APEC's leading role in responding to climate change, restoring the multilateral trading system, strengthening supply chains and connectivity, and introducing Korea's efforts for participation at the APEC plenary session," the statement said.
Han will also make efforts to seek international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)