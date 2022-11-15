PM voices deep regret over list naming victims of Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday expressed deep regret over the disclosure by an online media outlet of a list of victims in the Itaewon crowd crush without the consent of bereaved families.
"I deeply regret that (the list) was made public without the most basic procedure, without completely seeking the consent of the bereaved families," Han said at a response meeting.
Han's remarks came a day after online media outlet Mindeulle released the names of 155 deceased victims in the Oct. 29 crowd crush that has killed at least 158. Mindeulle said it could not obtain the consent of the bereaved families as an association representing them has yet to be established.
The crowd collapse also injured 196 people, with 10 of them still being treated at hospitals.
Han said he hopes for a quick recovery of those who are being treated and called for the health ministry to "carefully examine and support the injured so that there is no inconvenience during the treatment process."
