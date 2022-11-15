Seoul city councilman sues media outlets for list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul city councilman filed a complaint against online media outlets on Tuesday for disclosing a list of victims in the Itaewon crowd crush without the consent of bereaved families.
Earlier, Mindeulle and Citizen Press released the names of 155 deceased victims in the Oct. 29 crowd crush that has killed at least 158 people, mostly those in their 20s.
Lee Jong-bae, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party, filed the complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for the alleged violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.
"The names of the victims are equivalent to the personal information of the families," Lee said, adding that releasing the list without their consent is a violation of the law.
