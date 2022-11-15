Seoul shares slightly down Tues. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Tuesday morning as investors cashed in part of recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 3.27 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,471.38 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened higher as tech shares rose, but they fell to negative terrain on heavy foreign selling.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.63 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.12 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained unchanged, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions fell 0.99 percent.
LG Chem sank 1.79 percent and Samsung SDI dived 5.53 percent.
But chip giant SK hynix inched up 0.22 percent.
Carmakers also lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.14 percent, and its affiliate Kia fell 1.57 percent.
Bio shares were in positive terrain, with Samsung Biologics growing 0.33 percent and Celltrion advancing 0.54 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,323.45 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 2.45 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)