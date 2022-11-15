Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday referred to the prosecution a former foreign ministry employee accused of attempting to sell BTS member Jungkook's lost hat online, officials said.
The suspect put a bucket hat up for sale on an online secondhand market on Oct. 17, saying it was left by Jungkook at the ministry building in Seoul when he visited to apply for a passport. It was priced at 10 million won (US$7,562).
After the post caused a stir, the seller deleted it and surrendered voluntarily to the police the following day.
The Seocho Police Station in Seoul investigated the case and handed the suspect over to the prosecution on the charge of embezzlement without detention.
During the police investigation, the seller admitted to the charge and returned the hat. The person quit the ministry before uploading the post, according to the police.
The K-pop group's agency confirmed to the police that the hat belonged to Jungkook and that he lost it at the ministry building.
