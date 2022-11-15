Court sides with rights watchdog's view on ex-Seoul Mayor Park's sexual harassment
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court sided with the state human rights watchdog's decision on Tuesday that late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's actions toward his secretary amounted to sexual harassment.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea had earlier concluded that Park sexually harassed the former municipal government employee over several years until his death in an apparent suicide in July 2020.
Park's wife launched a suit, demanding the court annul the commission's decision.
On Tuesday, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled against her, saying it is justifiable to view his actions as sexual harassment.
The watchdog said the victim's claims that former Mayor Park sent inappropriate messages, photos and emojis to the victim late at night and touched her polished nails and hands in his office can be recognized as true.
The commission also made recommendations to the Seoul metropolitan government and relevant agencies on ways to protect victims and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.
