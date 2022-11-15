Yoon holds brief talks with Indian, British leaders on sidelines of G-20 summit
By Lee Haye-ah
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol held brief talks with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Tuesday, with the Indian and British prime ministers expressing hope for increased cooperation between the countries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hopes to see more South Korean businesses entering the Indian market and strengthened cooperation as two democracies, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
Modi also invited Yoon to visit India.
Yoon congratulated British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on taking office, and Sunak thanked him, saying he has worked closely with South Korea ever since he was chancellor and looks forward to continuing close cooperation.
Senegalese President Macky Sall also expressed hope for increased economic cooperation with South Korea.
Yoon briefly met with the leaders of Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, all of whom extended their condolences over the Itaewon crowd crush, as well as the leaders of Australia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Turkey, and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
