Textbook to refer to N. Korea as 'regime' instead of 'government'
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The historical description of North Korea will be modified in a South Korean school textbook to refer to the North's authorities as a regime, instead of a government, the education ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said its advisory committee has asked a publisher to replace the expression "establishment of the DPRK government" with "establishment of the DPRK regime" in its social studies textbook authorized for elementary school fifth graders.
The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The advisory panel recommended that the term "government" be replaced with "regime" in the historical reference of the North's birth in consideration of the United Nations' approval of South Korea as the only legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula.
In response, the publisher, Jihaksa Publishing Co., has agreed to revise the controversial expression in its fifth-grade social studies textbook to be used from next year until 2025, according to the ministry.
The planned revision is one of 90 amendments proposed by the advisory committee for nine social studies textbooks for elementary school fifth and sixth graders due to errors or possible ideological bias.
The ministry recently formed the advisory panel comprised of private experts after some politicians and media outlets pointed out ideologically controversial expressions in the concerned textbooks.
