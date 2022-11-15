Seoul expected to cut funding for TBS over bias controversies
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government is expected to cut off budget support for its affiliated radio station Traffic Broadcasting System (TBS) starting 2024 amid claims of political bias of some of its programs.
On Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Council passed an ordinance during its regular session that centers on abolishing the current ordinance -- which is the basis for the metropolitan government's funding support for TBS -- starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
The ordinance was co-proposed by all 76 members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP).
TBS, which is managed by a separate foundation, relies on the city government for more than 70 percent of its annual budget of about 50 billion won (US$38 million). The metropolitan government's contribution to TBS was 32 billion won this year.
The PPP has proposed the budget-cut ordinance, saying that several programs, notably "News Factory" that is hosted by outspoken liberal commentator Kim Ou-joon, are bias and lack fairness.
The ordinance will be implemented following the city council's deliberation. The city government can request for reconsideration of the ordinance when deliberation fails.
