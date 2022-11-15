Go to Contents
S. Korea confirms 3rd case of monkeypox infection: KDCA

17:21 November 15, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its third case of monkeypox, health authorities said.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the patient, who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 4, tested positive for the virus after experiencing fever, chills and other symptoms linked to monkeypox.

The person is in isolation treatment at a hospital.

The country reported its first two cases of monkeypox in June and September. The patients of the cases were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.

In this file photo, a sign on symptoms of monkeypox is seen on display at Incheon International Airport on July 24, 2022. (Yonhap)


