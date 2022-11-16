Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Xi says will 'support Yoon's audacious plan if N. Korea accepts it' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play active role against growing N. Korean threats' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea expects 'China to play role against N. Korean threats' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon highlights cooperation; Xi keeps Korea-U.S. ties in check (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon asks 'China to play role against unprecedented N. Korean threats' (Segye Times)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play role against N. Korean nuclear arms' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for 'China to play role in denuclearizing N. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for China to play role against N. Korean threats; Xi highlights better inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play role on N. Korea'; Xi urges 'better inter-Korean ties' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play constructive role against N. Korean provocations' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Parliament blocks economically beneficial bills, passes poisonous ones (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon has first summit with China's Xi (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon meets briefly with Xi, urges G-20 members against protectionism (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Xi not on same page over N. Korea (Korea Times)
