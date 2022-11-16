(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 16)

The association got an additional 5 million won that year and spent it holding a lecture for local college students. It screened a film called "Truth about (North Korean founder) Kim Il-sung's struggle against Japanese colonial occupiers." The content of the lecture included "US interference in South Korean domestic affairs and the US-Korea Working Group causing the breakup of inter-Korean relations (in the days of former President Moon Jae-in)." The group also put up 25 banners around the city saying "Want to go to Pyongyang?" It is astonishing that money that should have been used to help recover the city from the tragedy was spent on advocating North Korea and denouncing South Korea and the United States.