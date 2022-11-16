(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 16)

The biggest problem with making public the names of victims is that it can inflict a secondary damage on their families. The media says it revealed their names only. But citizens can easily find who the victims are, thanks to their unique names in some cases. The media outlet says that the foreign press exposed the identity of victims, including their names. But we wonder if they did so without getting consent from their families. The head of the National Human Rights Commission expressed regrets about the media group's action and the National Union of Media Workers criticized the group for violating media guidelines on disaster reports.