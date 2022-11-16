BTS receives two 2023 Grammy nominations
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean supergroup BTS has been nominated in two categories of the 2023 Grammy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to receive any Grammy nomination for the third consecutive year.
The septet was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance for "My Universe," along with British rock band Coldplay, and best music video for "Yet to Come," during the official Grammy nomination ceremony livestreamed by the U.S. Recording Academy on Tuesday (U.S. time).
The latest best pop duo/group performance selection marks the third year in a row that BTS has been nominated in the category. The group was previously nominated for global megahits "Dynamite" and "Butter" in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but failed to win an award. Last year, the group also took the stage to perform at the awards ceremony.
"My Universe" is a collaborative single with Coldplay, which received favorable reviews for its partly Korean lyrics written by BTS members and a mysterious melody. The song debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed on major U.S. and British charts for a long time.
The other nominees in the category are ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down") and three collaborative teams of solo artists -- Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You"), and Sam Smith and Kim Petras ("Unholy.")
"Yet to Come" is the main single off BTS' latest anthology album, "Proof."
The music video for the song about the K-pop giant's nine-year journey was shot in a desert in the United States. It also got generally favorable reviews for its beautiful scenes and numerous visual references to past music videos from different eras in the band's career. The video was such a global hit that it surpassed 100 million views only 10 days after it was uploaded on YouTube.
The five other nominees for best music video are Adele's "Easy on Me," Doja Cat's "Woman," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well: The Short Film."
The latest nominations come ahead of Jin's entry into the military. The oldest BTS member is expected to begin about two years of his mandatory military service next month at the earliest, causing a hiatus to the band's activities as a full group.
The multiple nominations came as a surprise, considering BTS did no special musical activities as a group this year except for dropping the anthology album, unlike the past two years when its English-language songs "Dynamite" and "Butter" hit the global music markets.
The 65th Grammy Awards is set for Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
