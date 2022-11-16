Air Busan to resume flights on 3 Southeast Asian routes next month
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., said Wednesday it will resume three Southeast Asian routes next month as travel demand recovers amid eased virus curbs.
Air Busan will resume services on the routes from Busan to Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and Taipei on Dec. 21, the company said in a statement.
On Jan. 23, Air Busan began to offer one flight per week on the Busan-Saipan route following a travel bubble agreement with Saipan, a quarantine-free travel partnership between two or more cities or countries with similar COVID-19 situations.
Air Busan operated 25 international routes with 25 A321 chartered planes before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the airline industry two years ago.
It will be serving flights on 19 international routes -- 12 from the Gimhae International Airport in Busan and seven from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul -- at the end of this year, the statement said.
