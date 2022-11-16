Go to Contents
Recommended #coronavirus-additional cases

(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Wed. tally in two months

13:45 November 16, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS details in last 3 paras, photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Wednesday figure in two months in the latest sign that the virus may surge again in the winter.

The country reported 66,587 new COVID-19 infections, including 67 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,357,464, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

It marked a fall from 72,883 on Tuesday, but it is the highest Wednesday tally since Sept. 14 when there were 93,949 new infections.

South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have recently shown an on-week increase, with authorities keeping a close watch against a wintertime resurgence.

The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

South Korea added 47 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 29,795. The number of critically ill patients stood at 411, down one from the previous day.

People line up to undergo COVID-19 tests at a makeshift testing station in Seoul on Nov. 16, 2022. (Yonhap)

Health authorities showed concerns about the low inoculation rate of a booster dose of the BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine during wintertime, which could accelerate the pace of the virus wave.

Pfizer's advanced COVID-19 booster shot has been available since Monday for walk-ins and reservations for people aged 18 and older who were infected or vaccinated over 120 days ago.

The BA.5 variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in South Korea, taking up around 91 percent of total infections in the first week of November.

