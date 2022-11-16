Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Glovis #Malaysia

Hyundai Glovis signs MOU with Malaysia's Lion Group for smart logistics

10:16 November 16, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. said Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal with Malaysia's retail-to-steel conglomerate Lion Group to partner up for smart logistics solutions in the Southeast Asian market.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Hyundai Glovis' advanced logistics management system will be introduced to Lion Group's key business units, starting off with the steel area, before expanding it to other sectors, such as retail, the South Korean company said in a release.

Hyundai Glovis and Lion will work to upgrade the overall logistical efficiency of the latter's steel business by adopting smart solutions designed to be more cost-effective.

The two will also cooperate on expanding the regional foothold to other neighboring ASEAN countries, which include Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

Hyundai Glovis, the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, has been seeking to bolster its market presence in Southeast Asia. It set up subsidiaries in Vietnam in 2019 and Thailand this year.

(From L to R) Tony Oh, chief business development officer at Lion Group; Park Man-soo, head of smart innovation at Hyundai Glovis; Serena Cheng, an executive director on Lion Group's board of directors; and Park Ji-hyun, head of Hyundai Glovis' global business development, pose for a photo during a signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding on the smart logistics solutions partnership, in this photo provided by Hyundai Glovis on Nov. 16, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK