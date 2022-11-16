Hyundai unveils Genesis X Convertible concept in U.S.
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has unveiled its independent Genesis brand's convertible concept model in the United States ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.
The Genesis X Convertible concept made its debut as the Genesis brand's third X concept model after the X and the X Speedium Coupe revealed in March 2021 and April this year, Hyundai said in a statement.
The three X series concepts are all-electric models.
Hyundai applied the "athletic elegance" design language to the latest Genesis X concept and a moonroof, which is a type of sunroof, except that it is a transparent, sliding, tinted glass panel.
Signature Genesis design elements also include high-tech quad lamps, sleek two-line head lamps, which have replaced a crest grille in combustion engine Genesis models, and a parabolic line that runs from the front to the rear.
Hyundai plans to showcase the Genesis' convertible concept during the LA auto show, which opens Friday and lasts through Nov. 27.
The Genesis lineup is composed of the electric GV60, the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, and the G90, G80, electric G80 and G70 sedans.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)