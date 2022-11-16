Go to Contents
S. Korea, France hold foreign ministerial talks in Bali on economic security

10:45 November 16, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and France have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on economic security during foreign ministerial talks held on the sidelines of an annual Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Indonesia, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

In the Bali meeting the previous day, Foreign Minister Park Jin and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, exchanged views on Seoul-Paris relations and major regional security issues, including Korean Peninsula affairs.

They agreed to bolster partnerships on economic security amid lingering uncertainties surrounding global supply chain disruptions and work closely together for a resolute response in case of North Korea's "grave" provocations, such as another nuclear test, according to the ministry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, hold a meeting on the sidelines of an annual Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 15, 2022, in this photo provided by the Seoul foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

