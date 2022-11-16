S. Korea to lead cybersecurity exercise involving U.S., China, Russia
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lead a remote multinational cybersecurity exercise, involving the United States, China and Russia, later this week to bolster cooperation in countering cyberthreats, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.
The exercise is set to take place on Thursday as part of the virtual two-day session of the experts' cybersecurity working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which kicked off Wednesday.
South Korea and Malaysia are the co-chairs of the working group for a three-year term ending in 2024. The ADMM-Plus involves 10 ASEAN members as well as South Korea, the U.S., China, India, Japan, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.
During the planned exercise, two member countries will work as one team to address cybersecurity tasks, such as malware analysis, according to the ministry.
"It is expected that the exercise will contribute to reducing gaps among member countries in their capabilities to respond to cyberthreats," the ministry said.
The working group plans to hold an in-person cybserseucirty exercise in the latter half of next year when South Korea plans to host its session.
On the first day of the latest working group session, Malaysia plans to announce a "cybersecurity framework," which outlines participating countries' visions for cooperation in the security realm and their approaches to realize them.
ADMM-Plus is a major regional defense dialogue platform involving working-level officials. Under it, there are various working groups on cybersecurity, maritime security, counterterrorism and other matters.
