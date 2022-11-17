U.N. Third Committee passes N. Korea human rights resolutions for 18th consecutive year
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning North Korea for systematic human rights violations.
It marks the 18th consecutive year the committee passed a resolution calling for efforts to improve human rights conditions in the reclusive state. The resolution marks the first of its kind in four years to be sponsored by South Korea.
The resolution was adopted by an unanimous consensus without a vote.
It will be put to a vote by the U.N. General Assembly next month.
The resolution, led by European Union countries, expresses concern over illegal detention, torture and execution of foreign nationals in North Korea, while also calling on Pyongyang to release all related information to the family and countries of victims.
The demand for the release of information from Pyongyang apparently comes from Seoul, whose fisheries official was shot and killed by the North Korean coast guard in 2020 while allegedly attempting to defect to the North.
The South Korean foreign ministry earlier said it had actively taken part in drafting this year's resolution.
The resolution also condemns North Korea for its continued missile tests, saying the country converts its resources to its illicit weapons programs from its people.
Pyongyang fired a record number of ballistic missiles this year, launching more than 40 missiles since September 25.
North Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song said North Korea flatly rejects the resolution passed by the committee, calling it a political scheme aimed at tarnishing the North's image.
