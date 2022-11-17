Go to Contents
07:07 November 17, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Twice as many sons of ranking public servants as average soldiers in 'comfortable' military service posts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition considers proposing dismissal of interior minister; Yoon grapples with minister's position (Kookmin Daily)
-- Arrest warrant sought for opposition leader's 'right-hand man' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors launch two-track probes targeting opposition (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Property trade freezes despite deregulation moves (Segye Times)
-- One-quarter of listed companies in red amid weak won, high inflation, interest rates (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Probes closing in on opposition leader accelerates as arrest warrant sought for his 'right-hand man' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's diplomacy abandons balance, complicates N. Korea issues (Hankyoreh)
-- Illegal election funds live together with political brokers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Saudi crown prince to ink 21 major new biz deals with S. Korean companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 388 tln-won nat'l health insurance deficit expected to weigh on state revenue (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Saudi crown prince to meet with President Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Xi summit reveals gap in approach to N. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Saudi crown prince's visit to bring chances for Korean companies (Korea Times)
(END)

