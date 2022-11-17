(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 17)

It is time for China to play a more proactive role in deterring North Korea from making further military provocations. The less China is willing to do regarding North Korea, the more the U.S. will try to strengthen its extended deterrence against the North's nuclear threats. China should join efforts to prevent the North from carrying out its seventh nuclear test. Xi must keep in mind that its commitment to nuclear nonproliferation is also for the sake of China's national interests.

