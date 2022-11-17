(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 17)

Increasing budgets is impossible without consent from the government under the Constitution. So the DP must negotiate with the People Power Party (PPP). However, as the PPP is a minority in the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, a tough battle is expected over next year's budget. The PPP must draw up a wise strategy. But it only attacked the DP for putting the brakes on the government. As the launch of related subcommittees was delayed due to the PPP's complacency, the governing party could not even discuss ways to lower taxes for corporations and individual investors as Yoon promised.