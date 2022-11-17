Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Stray Kids #Maxident #album sales #triple million

Stray Kids become 'triple million-seller' for first time

10:31 November 17, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Stray Kids' latest album "Maxident" has sold a cumulative 3 million copies, setting the best record for the band and all K-pop acts managed by JYP Entertainment, the agency said Thursday.

The EP released on Oct. 7 hit the milestone exactly after a month, JYP said quoting data from Circle Chart, a local album sales tracker.

This made Stray Kids the second K-pop act to surpass 3 million copies in sales of an album, following BTS.

Debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have been known for their intense stage performances and unique music style.

Last month, the eight-piece group scored their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in their career with the EP. The group first entered the chart in March with the previous EP "Oddinary."

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK