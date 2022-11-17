Go to Contents
N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

10:59 November 17, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, its first missile provocation in a week, according to the South Korean military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.

The launch came as the North warned it will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States sticks to its campaign to strengthen extended deterrence to its regional allies.

The North previously fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Nov. 9.

This photo, taken on Nov. 3, 2022, shows a news report on a North Korean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

